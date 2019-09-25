Lottery
ID Lottery
These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
12-25-34-36-38
(twelve, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $124,000
10-24-40-42-49, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3
(ten, twenty-four, forty, forty-two, forty-nine; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
1-8-5
(one, eight, five)
5-0-0
(five, zero, zero)
37-43-44-45-53, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-three; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
05-06-09-19-21
(five, six, nine, nineteen, twenty-one)
