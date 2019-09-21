ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

05-09-20-27-34

(five, nine, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $119,000

09-12-15-27-33, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2

(nine, twelve, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $227 million

1-7-5

(one, seven, five)

8-6-3

(eight, six, three)

01-09-22-36-68, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

(one, nine, twenty-two, thirty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)

01-03-09-23-29

(one, three, nine, twenty-three, twenty-nine)