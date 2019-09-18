Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Idaho Cash" game were:
02-16-36-39-41
(two, sixteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $114,000
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Idaho Cash" game were:
02-16-36-39-41
(two, sixteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $114,000
ID Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments