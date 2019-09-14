Lottery
ID Lottery
These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:
22-28-30-31-38
(twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $109,000
07-09-16-37-43, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2
(seven, nine, sixteen, thirty-seven, forty-three; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million
Estimated jackpot: $192 million
5-3-6
(five, three, six)
4-9-8
(four, nine, eight)
11-27-31-36-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-six, sixty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
04-13-20-28-30
(four, thirteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty)
Comments