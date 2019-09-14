ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

22-28-30-31-38

(twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $109,000

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

07-09-16-37-43, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2

(seven, nine, sixteen, thirty-seven, forty-three; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million

Estimated jackpot: $192 million

5-3-6

(five, three, six)

4-9-8

(four, nine, eight)

11-27-31-36-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-six, sixty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

04-13-20-28-30

(four, thirteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty)