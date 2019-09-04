Lottery
ID Lottery
These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
09-11-28-36-43
(nine, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $94,000
13-25-35-37-45, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3
(thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-five; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
7-6-9
(seven, six, nine)
5-2-6
(five, two, six)
04-08-30-52-59, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 10
(four, eight, thirty, fifty-two, fifty-nine; Powerball: two; Power Play: ten)
02-09-13-26-28
(two, nine, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
