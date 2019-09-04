ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

09-11-28-36-43

(nine, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $94,000

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

13-25-35-37-45, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3

(thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-five; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $139 million

7-6-9

(seven, six, nine)

5-2-6

(five, two, six)

04-08-30-52-59, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 10

(four, eight, thirty, fifty-two, fifty-nine; Powerball: two; Power Play: ten)

02-09-13-26-28

(two, nine, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)