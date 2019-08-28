ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

02-03-15-22-34

(two, three, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $86,000

10-11-15-46-52, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2

(ten, eleven, fifteen, forty-six, fifty-two; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.65 million

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

9-4-8

(nine, four, eight)

4-4-9

(four, four, nine)

09-32-37-41-56, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 10

(nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-one, fifty-six; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

11-14-19-20-22

(eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)