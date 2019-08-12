Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
02-05-14-27-39, Lucky Ball: 3
(two, five, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: three)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
02-05-14-27-39, Lucky Ball: 3
(two, five, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: three)
ID Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments