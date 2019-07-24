Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Idaho Cash" game were:
09-14-16-36-37
(nine, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
