Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Idaho Cash" game were:
19-27-29-32-36
(nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Idaho Cash" game were:
19-27-29-32-36
(nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six)
ID Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments