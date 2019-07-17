Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Weekly Grand’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Weekly Grand" game were:
03-11-19-29-32
(three, eleven, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
