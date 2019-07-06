Lottery
ID Lottery
These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:
05-26-31-39-42
(five, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $33,000
20-22-43-47-52, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2
(twenty, twenty-two, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-two; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $107 million
5-0-1
(five, zero, one)
1-0-1
(one, zero, one)
04-08-23-46-65, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(four, eight, twenty-three, forty-six, sixty-five; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
09-11-15-22-25
(nine, eleven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Comments