ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:
11-14-24-38-43
(eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $285,000
14-24-37-38-48, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2
(fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
3-1-5
(three, one, five)
8-0-8
(eight, zero, eight)
09-13-42-48-60, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(nine, thirteen, forty-two, forty-eight, sixty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
02-08-13-24-26
(two, eight, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)
