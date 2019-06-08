ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

11-14-24-38-43

(eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $285,000

14-24-37-38-48, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2

(fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

3-1-5

(three, one, five)

8-0-8

(eight, zero, eight)

09-13-42-48-60, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(nine, thirteen, forty-two, forty-eight, sixty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

02-08-13-24-26

(two, eight, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)