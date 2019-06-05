ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

12-19-23-38-42

(twelve, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $278,000

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

02-09-29-38-46, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2

(two, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-six; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $530 million

3-5-6

(three, five, six)

9-9-8

(nine, nine, eight)

17-23-28-34-38, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3

(seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)

12-16-18-20-31

(twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-one)