Lottery
ID Lottery
These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
12-19-23-38-42
(twelve, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $278,000
02-09-29-38-46, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2
(two, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-six; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $530 million
3-5-6
(three, five, six)
9-9-8
(nine, nine, eight)
17-23-28-34-38, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
(seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)
12-16-18-20-31
(twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-one)
