ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:
01-03-39-40-43
(one, three, thirty-nine, forty, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $142,000
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
29-30-32-47-49, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 5
(twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-seven, forty-nine; Star Ball: five; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
4-2-1
(four, two, one)
3-7-8
(three, seven, eight)
30-34-39-53-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(thirty, thirty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
01-07-11-15-16
(one, seven, eleven, fifteen, sixteen)
Comments