Lottery

ID Lottery

The Associated Press

March 16, 2019 09:47 PM

BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

01-03-39-40-43

(one, three, thirty-nine, forty, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $142,000

29-30-32-47-49, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 5

(twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-seven, forty-nine; Star Ball: five; ASB: five)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

4-2-1

(four, two, one)

3-7-8

(three, seven, eight)

30-34-39-53-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(thirty, thirty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

01-07-11-15-16

(one, seven, eleven, fifteen, sixteen)

  Comments  