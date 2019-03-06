ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
17-20-22-32-38
(seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $127,000
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
12-17-25-34-45, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 3
(twelve, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-five; Star Ball: six; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
4-5-5
(four, five, five)
9-0-9
(nine, zero, nine)
06-10-21-35-46, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
(six, ten, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-six; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)
13-22-25-30-32
(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-two)
Comments