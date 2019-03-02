Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:
6-6-6
(six, six, six)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:
6-6-6
(six, six, six)
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
ID Lottery.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho StatesmanSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments