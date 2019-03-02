ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:
01-11-15-21-32
(one, eleven, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $122,000
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
02-10-15-26-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2
(two, ten, fifteen, twenty-six, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
6-6-6
(six, six, six)
2-0-7
(two, zero, seven)
01-19-25-27-68, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(one, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
02-07-14-21-31
(two, seven, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)
Comments