Lottery

ID Lottery

The Associated Press

March 02, 2019 09:47 PM

BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

01-11-15-21-32

(one, eleven, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $122,000

02-10-15-26-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2

(two, ten, fifteen, twenty-six, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

6-6-6

(six, six, six)

2-0-7

(two, zero, seven)

01-19-25-27-68, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(one, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

02-07-14-21-31

(two, seven, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)

  Comments  