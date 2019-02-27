Lottery

ID Lottery

The Associated Press

February 27, 2019 09:09 PM

BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

03-06-20-32-41

(three, six, twenty, thirty-two, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $117,000

Estimated jackpot: $267 million

8-7-6

(eight, seven, six)

9-0-2

(nine, zero, two)

21-31-42-49-59, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 5

(twenty-one, thirty-one, forty-two, forty-nine, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: five)

01-09-14-22-24

(one, nine, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

