ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
02-23-24-25-30
(two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $109,000
12-15-16-21-46, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3
(twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, forty-six; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $15.5 million
Estimated jackpot: $224 million
6-4-9
(six, four, nine)
3-6-4
(three, six, four)
27-49-50-51-52, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2
(twenty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $282 million
11-12-17-26-32
(eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-two)
