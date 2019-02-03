ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
8-5-4
(eight, five, four)
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Estimated jackpot: $204 million
These Idaho lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
8-5-4
(eight, five, four)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Estimated jackpot: $204 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Day' game.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments