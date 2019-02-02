ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:
04-05-12-24-36
(four, five, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $89,000
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
0-1-2
(zero, one, two)
2-6-3
(two, six, three)
10-17-18-43-65, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 5
(ten, seventeen, eighteen, forty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: five)
07-26-27-30-31
(seven, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one)
