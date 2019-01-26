Lottery

ID Lottery

The Associated Press

January 26, 2019 09:21 PM

BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

17-22-25-37-38

(seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $82,000

Estimated jackpot: $109 million

8-2-3

(eight, two, three)

2-2-4

(two, two, four)

08-12-20-21-32, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 4

(eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-two; Powerball: ten; Power Play: four)

02-04-11-22-31

(two, four, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-one)

  Comments  