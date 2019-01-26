ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:
17-22-25-37-38
(seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $82,000
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
8-2-3
(eight, two, three)
2-2-4
(two, two, four)
08-12-20-21-32, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 4
(eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-two; Powerball: ten; Power Play: four)
02-04-11-22-31
(two, four, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-one)
Comments