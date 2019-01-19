ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:
05-17-24-26-33
(five, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
1-2-8
(one, two, eight)
4-8-7
(four, eight, seven)
05-08-41-65-66, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
(five, eight, forty-one, sixty-five, sixty-six; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)
07-10-19-22-31
(seven, ten, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)
Comments