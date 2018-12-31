Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Pick 3 Night" game were:
6-6-1
(six, six, one)
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Pick 3 Night" game were:
6-6-1
(six, six, one)
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
ID Lottery.
#ReadLocal
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments