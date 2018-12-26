ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
02-06-09-41-43
(two, six, nine, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $58,000
05-10-18-19-51, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3
(five, ten, eighteen, nineteen, fifty-one; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $348 million
9-1-3
(nine, one, three)
3-5-8
(three, five, eight)
05-25-38-52-67, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(five, twenty-five, thirty-eight, fifty-two, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
14-23-27-29-32
(fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
