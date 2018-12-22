Lottery

ID Lottery

The Associated Press

December 22, 2018 09:09 PM

BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

04-08-16-30-38

(four, eight, sixteen, thirty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $321 million

8-3-2

(eight, three, two)

1-3-4

(one, three, four)

21-28-30-40-59, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3

(twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, forty, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)

02-11-25-31-32

(two, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-two)

  Comments  