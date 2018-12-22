ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:
04-08-16-30-38
(four, eight, sixteen, thirty, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $321 million
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
8-3-2
(eight, three, two)
1-3-4
(one, three, four)
21-28-30-40-59, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3
(twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, forty, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)
02-11-25-31-32
(two, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Comments