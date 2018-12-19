ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
11-27-36-42-43
(eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $305 million
0-3-3
(zero, three, three)
4-5-9
(four, five, nine)
15-29-31-37-43, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 2
(fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-three; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: two)
16-21-22-30-32
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two)
