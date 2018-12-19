Lottery

ID Lottery

The Associated Press

December 19, 2018 09:09 PM

BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

11-27-36-42-43

(eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $305 million

0-3-3

(zero, three, three)

4-5-9

(four, five, nine)

15-29-31-37-43, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 2

(fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-three; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: two)

16-21-22-30-32

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two)

