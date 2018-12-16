Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Pick 3 Night" game were:
6-4-0
(six, four, zero)
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Pick 3 Night" game were:
6-4-0
(six, four, zero)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
ID Lottery.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments