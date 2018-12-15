Lottery

ID Lottery

The Associated Press

December 15, 2018 09:46 PM

BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

03-32-33-43-44

(three, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-three, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $46,000

16-18-35-36-48, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3

(sixteen, eighteen, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-eight; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $284 million

5-9-1

(five, nine, one)

4-3-8

(four, three, eight)

08-38-43-52-55, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3

(eight, thirty-eight, forty-three, fifty-two, fifty-five; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)

03-10-11-14-22

(three, ten, eleven, fourteen, twenty-two)

