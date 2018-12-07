Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

The Associated Press

December 07, 2018 11:41 PM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

04-10-20-33-57, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(four, ten, twenty, thirty-three, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $226 million

