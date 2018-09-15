Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto America’ game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
22-33-46-47-50, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3
(twenty-two, thirty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $7.83 million
September 15, 2018 11:11 PM
