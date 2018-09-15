ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:
02-15-38-42-45
(two, fifteen, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $47,000
22-33-46-47-50, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3
(twenty-two, thirty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $7.83 million
Estimated jackpot: $252 million
0-9-2
(zero, nine, two)
3-8-1
(three, eight, one)
02-18-19-24-34, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(two, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-four; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $147 million
02-06-17-19-26
(two, six, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six)
Comments