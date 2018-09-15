Lottery

ID Lottery

The Associated Press

September 15, 2018 11:11 PM

BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

02-15-38-42-45

(two, fifteen, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $47,000

22-33-46-47-50, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3

(twenty-two, thirty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $7.83 million

Estimated jackpot: $252 million

0-9-2

(zero, nine, two)

3-8-1

(three, eight, one)

02-18-19-24-34, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(two, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-four; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $147 million

02-06-17-19-26

(two, six, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six)

