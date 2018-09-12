ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
12-20-29-40-44
(twelve, twenty, twenty-nine, forty, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $44,000
01-23-24-42-51, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2
(one, twenty-three, twenty-four, forty-two, fifty-one; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $227 million
6-0-4
(six, zero, four)
8-0-1
(eight, zero, one)
06-28-48-63-64, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(six, twenty-eight, forty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $132 million
18-19-25-27-28
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
