Lottery

ID Lottery

The Associated Press

September 12, 2018 10:29 PM

BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

12-20-29-40-44

(twelve, twenty, twenty-nine, forty, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $44,000

01-23-24-42-51, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2

(one, twenty-three, twenty-four, forty-two, fifty-one; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $227 million

6-0-4

(six, zero, four)

8-0-1

(eight, zero, one)

06-28-48-63-64, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(six, twenty-eight, forty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $132 million

18-19-25-27-28

(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

  Comments  