ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:
01-08-09-19-29
(one, eight, nine, nineteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $41,000
04-11-34-50-52, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2
(four, eleven, thirty-four, fifty, fifty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $207 million
9-9-6
(nine, nine, six)
1-6-9
(one, six, nine)
03-13-20-32-33, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3
(three, thirteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-three; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)
