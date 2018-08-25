Lottery

ID Lottery

The Associated Press

August 25, 2018 11:10 PM

BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

18-19-34-41-42

(eighteen, nineteen, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

09-10-30-45-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2

(nine, ten, thirty, forty-five, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $6.81 million

Estimated jackpot: $134 million

1-6-8

(one, six, eight)

7-1-6

(seven, one, six)

20-25-54-57-63, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(twenty, twenty-five, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-three; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

03-09-10-11-21

(three, nine, ten, eleven, twenty-one)

  Comments  