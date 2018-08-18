Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto America’ game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
13-18-39-47-52, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2
(thirteen, eighteen, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-two; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $6.49 million
August 18, 2018 11:10 PM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
13-18-39-47-52, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2
(thirteen, eighteen, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-two; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $6.49 million
Comments