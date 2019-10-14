Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-84 eastbound, traffic reduced to one lane

A motorcyclist was killed in a fatal crash on eastbound Interstate 84 just past the Ada County line around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, according to Idaho State Police.

As of 5 p.m., Idaho State Police did not yet know if another vehicle had been involved. They received a call regarding the crash at 4:22 p.m. today.

The identity of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time.

The accident occurred between Exit 38, Garrity Boulevard, and Exit 42, Ten Mile Road.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Traffic has been reduced to one lane, police said.

The Idaho Transportation Department warned drivers headed eastbound from Canyon County to use extreme caution.