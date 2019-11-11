Actor’s foundation builds smart home for Eagle Marine who lost legs in Afghanistan bombing

The Cottle family - Jesse and Kelly, and their daughters Grace and Isla - gets escorted to a Veterans Day ceremony marking the completion of their newly built home in Eagle, built by the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program. Jesse Cottle was injured in Afghanistan in 2009 and lost both legs. kjones@idahostatesman.com

Staff Sgt. Jesse Cottle served four tours of duty with the Marines and lost both of his legs, but thanks to an actor’s charity, the Eagle resident will be able to live a life of independence and dignity, Cottle said Monday.

On Veterans Day, the Gary Sinise Foundation — established by the Oscar-nominated star of “Forrest Gump” and other films, as well as TV’s “CSI: New York” — formally unveiled the smart home built for Cottle, his wife and their two daughters. The home is user-friendly and wheelchair-accessible, and many of its appliances can be controlled electronically, including the lights, the thermostat and the blinds.

Gary Sinise Foundation COO Elizabeth Fields described Cottle as having an “unrelenting attitude to persevere” and as a deserving recipient of the home.

Cottle, 34, enrolled in the Marines in 2003 after graduating from high school. By 2009, he was serving his fourth tour of duty overseas — the first three were in Iraq — when his explosive ordnance disposal team was clearing devices in Helmand Province of Afghanistan. An IED detonated under Cottle and blasted him into the air. He underwent seven surgeries and ultimately on both legs.

Cottle has prosthetic legs, which he wore on Monday during the unveiling, but about half of the time he uses a wheelchair.

After losing his legs and recovering, he met and married his wife, Kelly, now 30, and they have two girls, Grace, 5, and Isla, 20 months. The family was living in a two-story house that presented many problems for Cottle, but thanks to the foundation, that’s in the past.

Sinise was not at the ceremony Monday, but a statement from him was read on his behalf.

“Jesse Cottle, like so many who have come before him in service to our country, sacrificed for liberty, a rare and precious commodity indeed, and it is our great privilege to honor him and his family on this special day,” Sinise’s statement read.

After several other speeches and statements of gratitude, Cottle spoke in a tent Monday before about 200 people, thanking the foundation and all of its partners.

“When I think about what this house means to me, I know it will help me be independent and greatly reduce any anger or depression I sometimes deal with,” he said. “My safe place will no longer encumber or frustrate me.

“When I think about what it means to my family, I know it will give us a platform in which to raise our girls in a truly unique and special way.”

Cottle said Idaho and the people of Eagle have shown that “you take remembering and caring for veterans seriously.”

Scott Schaeperkoetter is director of operations for the R.I.S.E. Program — Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment — which is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation. It builds specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and others, relying heavily on donations and fundraisers.

Schaeperkoetter told the Statesman that the house are all about accessibility. The home built for Cottle has wider doors and hallways than usually would be built, larger bathrooms, and devices that can be controlled through an iPad.

The oven in the home has French doors, making it easier for a person in a wheelchair to use and reach inside. The microwave is installed in the lower cabinets, rather than above a stove.

The home built for the Cottles does have two floors, but there is room for a lift to be installed, should the Cottles ever need one, according to the foundation.

A unique addition to Cottle’s new home is a baby grand piano, designed by Steinway & Sons. Jesse Cottle said he’s played piano since he was about 5 years old, but he played less frequently when he was actively enlisted in the military. He began playing again a little during his recovery.

“I can’t wait to let that be a part of my life again,” he said.

Multiple donors said Monday that if any of the devices in the home were to ever break, they would be replaced without cost to the family.

The total cost of the house was not disclosed, but Schaeperkoetter described it as “a small price to pay for the service Jesse has given.”

The mortgage is paid entirely by the Gary Sinise Foundation. For the first 10 years the Cottles live in the home, the foundation will pay for restoration and property taxes. After 10 years, Fields said the Cottles will take over the cost of the property taxes.

Since the foundation was formed, it has built 59 houses for veterans and first responders, and another 18 are under construction. Fields told the Statesman that applicants for the homes must be retired veterans, police officers or firefighters. The applicants undergo background checks and financial checks, among other things.

The foundations chooses about eight to 10 candidates for homes each year.

The Gary Sinise Foundation also has awarded 1,300 grants in the past year to police and fire departments to buy equipment, according to Fields.