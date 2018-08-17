There’s wolves and environmentalists. This is the rancher’s view.

The sounds heard represent salmon in different rivers. The changing sounds allow the listener to visualize how the salmon are migrating. The red and green dots and blue arrow represent change in size with population, something you can hear as well.
Trash is a major problem in our oceans, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Here's how long it takes for some of the most common types of trash to decompose — including straws, plastic bags and balloons.
Idaho Republican Sen. Mike Crapo talks May 2, 2018, about a law Congress passed in March on disaster funding for wildfires. Firefighting eats up a growing amount of the Forest Service's budget for many projects, including those to reduce fires.
Steelhead have begun their migration from Idaho Power’s Niagara Springs fish hatchery near Wendell to the Pacific Ocean. About 1.8 million juvenile steelhead were transported to the Snake River below Hells Canyon Dam last week. These fish will tra
Lisa Hecht placed solar panels on the roof of her East Boise home after costs dropped significantly in just a two-year period. She now generates power that can be banked on Idaho Power's grid. She recently addressed the Idaho Public Utilities Comm
More than a hundred sockeye salmon were delivered from Stanley to the Eagle Fish Hatchery in late September. These sockeye have migrated from the Pacific Ocean to Redfish Lake, climbing more than 6,000 feet in elevation.
Anglers, Native Americans, environmental advocates and boaters joined together Sept. 9, 2017, to call for removing four dams on the Lower Snake River to save wild salmon that spawn in Idaho, eastern Oregon and eastern Washington.
Across the Pacific Northwest and the nation, people have competing visions for the Columbia River Basin and its iconic salmon runs. Reconciling their many visions, addressing climate change and protecting the salmon and its ecosystems is our chall