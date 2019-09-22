Jarred Rome, Hall of Fame Boise State track and field athlete, dies in Washington

Former Boise State athlete Jarred Rome qualified for the 2012 London Olympics after qualifying in the men’s discus. AP

Jarred Rome, two-time Olympian and the most honored individual track and field athlete in Boise State University history, died Saturday.

Rome, 42, was in Tulalip, Washington, celebrating his induction into the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame, which took place Wednesday, the Everett Herald reported.

His sister, Monica Rome, told the newspaper her brother went out with friends to the Tulalip Resort Casino and wasn’t feeling good., People checked on him during the night and friends found him unresponsive Saturday morning.

The cause and manner of dearth were not known to the family, the Herald reported.

“I was fortunate to coach Jarred at Boise State and watched him become a multi-time All-American,” former Bronco strength and conditioning coach Joe Kenn wrote in an Instagram post. “One of the strongest men I have ever coached and an extremely coachable elite athlete.”

Rest In Peace @JarredRome you were a great coach and an even better person! You will be missed by the throwing community. — Bradley fillis (@Bradleyfillis4) September 23, 2019

Rome represented the United States at the 2004 Olympics in Athens and the 2012 games in London.

During his time at Boise State, Rome was named an All-American six times, three in the shot put and three times in the discus, according to Boise State. His best finish at the NCAA championships came in 1997, when he placed second in the discus as a sophomore.

Rome won three Mountain West Conference championships in the discus, in 1997, 1998 and 2000. He set school records in the indoor shot put, at 62 feet-6 inches, in the outdoor shot put at 63-11 and in the discus at 210-0.

He was inducted into the Boise State Hall of Fame in 2007.

He married Pamela Spuehler, a Hall of Fame field hockey player for Boston University, in 2017. Rome served as the throws coach at Boston University.

At the Snohomish County induction, he told the audience success stemmed from failure and support, the Herald reported.

“I had lots of failure,” Rome said. “I was never the top thrower in high school, I was never the top thrower in college. I considered myself to be the hardest worker. I never had the talent, I frankly never believed I could make the national team, that was never a goal of mine. The support I had shows tonight from the family and friends who are here, without your support I would never be here.”

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Rome, parents Dan Rome and Jane Blackwell, and two sisters.

So very sad to learn of the passing of @JarredRome last night. He contributed so much to the sport with @IronWoodThrows, and well beyond ... the camp, track club and especially our Iron Wood Throws Classic. Thanks, Jarred, for all you gave to us. https://t.co/WNhnLTW8R8 pic.twitter.com/i6XtBRYSbv — NSAF (@TweetingTrack) September 23, 2019

I didn't know Jarred Rome personally, but remember eating at the Table Rock Cafe as a frosh at BSU and my friend announcing he had a theory you could talk crap about anyone out loud as long as you didn't look at them. Rome walks into dining room. Guess who didn't test his theory? — Swollen Pallor (@mybrainissmart) September 23, 2019

Jarred Rome was one of the finest to go to Boise State and an incredibly nice human being. This is a sad day. https://t.co/lMfiHFYZAH — Trevor Horn (@trevhorn) September 22, 2019