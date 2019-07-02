After party, Boise State fired 20 members of housing staff, student newspaper reports

Boise State campus. Boise State University

A campus party in late June that might have involved underage drinking led to the firing of 20 or more housing employees at Boise State University, the university’s student newspaper reported.

In an article posted online Friday, The Arbiter said that the firings apparently stemmed from a party held on Saturday, June 22.

Rainie Harker, who was hired to be a resident assistant, told the paper she was “handed her termination papers” last Thursday without being given a chance to talk to her boss about what happened.

“I feel like I have no support from the university,” Harker told The Arbiter. “We went to the dean of students as a group afterward to try and seek support. Not even (to) try to get our jobs back, but to try and deal with the fact that we’re now homeless. And we were told that we had to be out by Sunday.”

Read the Arbiter’s full story here.

Boise State University spokesman Greg Hahn told the Statesman via e-mail Tuesday that because the matter involves personnel and student issues, which fall under state and federal privacy and records protection, he could only share this prepared statement:

“Housing and Residence Life establishes clear expectations for our student leaders who fill mentoring roles as resident assistants and community assistants, as well as support positions. These expectations are communicated in the hiring and training process and agreed upon by the students. We also expect students to abide by local and state laws, university policies and Housing community standards. When student employees break from these expectations they must be relieved of their duties, but we are committed to offering support resources and doing whatever possible to ensure a pathway for students to continue their enrollment at Boise State University.”