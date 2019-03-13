2 years after being approved, Kuna’s newest high school finally has a name

Kuna’s new high school, scheduled to open in the fall of 2020, finally has its name.
Swan Falls High School, whose construction began March 5, will be located at Linder Road and Columbia Road.
Swan Falls, Desert View and Mason Creek were the final choices for the school’s name, according to a press release from the Kuna School District. The name was chosen by the Kuna Board of Trustees.
It will be the third high school in the district, joining Kuna High School and Initial Point High School.
The school will be named for the recreational area located on the Snake River about 20 miles south of Kuna. The area includes fishing, mountain biking and camping.
Swan Falls High will be funded by a $40 million bond that was passed in March 2017. Approximately $26 million of that bond, which passed by about a dozen votes at the time, will go toward the new school, according to previous Statesman reporting. The school will be built on 60 acres of land.
