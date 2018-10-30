Results for elevated lead levels at Boise schools ‘nearly completed,’ district says

The Boise School District has completed testing for elevated levels of lead at 22 of the 27 schools built before 1986, according to a news release.
Testing began after mid-September testing revealed elevated lead levels in several water fixtures at Fairmont Junior High School, according to previous Statesman reporting. After 1986, lead pipes were banned in construction, according to the district’s website.
“All water faucets and fixtures which failed testing were immediately taken out of service, and are being replaced,” according to an email sent out by the district in mid-October.
The five schools that have not completed testing are Boise High, Borah High, Capital High, Hillside Junior High and North Junior High. Testing is expected to be completed within the next few days, the district said in its latest release.
“While we know that this information may cause some concern, we are taking the necessary steps to address the situation and confirm the safety of water throughout the district,” the district said in its initial email.
The list of schools tested for elevated lead levels are:
- Adams
- Boise
- Borah
- Capital
- Collister
- Fairmont
- Fort Boise
- Garfield
- Hawthorne
- Highlands
- Hillcrest
- Hillside
- Jefferson
- Koelsch
- Longfellow
- Liberty
- Madison
- Maple Grove
- Monroe
- Mountain View
- North
- Owyhee
- Pierce Park
- Taft
- Valley View
- Washington
- Whittier
If you are interested in the results of the testing, visit the district’s website. Results will be added “as available,” the district said.
