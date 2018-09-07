How do charter schools work?

A kindergarten teacher at Alhambra Primary School in Illinois explains the strategies she uses to set up a safe learning environment for her new students. The school had its first day of kindergarten on Aug. 16.
Students attending Amity Elementary in South Boise are greeted back to school with a new building. The old school, which was plagued by a leaking roof and aging facilities. The Boise School District built a new school after a successful bond vote.
Boise State University holds its spring commencement ceremony, graduating 2,682 students who qualified for 2,935 degrees in various colleges. Graduates express themselves and their time at BSU with decorated caps.
Boise's Highlands Elementary was built in 1961 on Bogus Basin Road. The Boise School District says it is overdue to be replaced and hopes to build a new building, but is taking into consideration that some want to renovate the existing structure.
Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws. Find out what sets them apart from traditional public and pri
Treasure Valley students are tired of feeling scared at school — and they're taking action. Students are planning an Idaho march at the Capitol on March 24, corresponding with the national March for Our Lives.
Team Tators is one of five Treasure Valley robotics teams that competes in FIRST Robotics, an international high school robotics competition. Last year, the Tators came in third in world championships and this year, they're working hard with a goa
Astronauts Joe Acaba, Mark Vande Hei and Scott Tingle, in orbit aboard the International Space Station, answer questions from students at Timberline High during a 20-minute call coordinated by Boise State and NASA's Year of Education on Station pr
Dozens of students from New Plymouth High School staged a walkout Wednesday morning after getting news via word-of-mouth that the school's principal had resigned the day before. The students claim he was "forced" to resign and say a formal announc
BSU President Bob Kustra speaks Nov. 17, 2017, about the decision to cut the school's wrestling program and establish a baseball team instead. "While I know there's many wrestling advocates out there, they can't compete with America's national pas