How do charter schools work?

Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws.
By
The ABCs of charter schools

Education

The ABCs of charter schools

Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws. Find out what sets them apart from traditional public and pri

Building a robot: "The hardest fun you'll ever have"

Education

Building a robot: "The hardest fun you'll ever have"

Team Tators is one of five Treasure Valley robotics teams that competes in FIRST Robotics, an international high school robotics competition. Last year, the Tators came in third in world championships and this year, they're working hard with a goa

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Idaho Statesman App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service