Kindergarten teacher explains the secret to the first day of school

A kindergarten teacher at Alhambra Primary School in Illinois explains the strategies she uses to set up a safe learning environment for her new students. The school had its first day of kindergarten on Aug. 16.
By
The ABCs of charter schools

Education

The ABCs of charter schools

Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws. Find out what sets them apart from traditional public and pri

Building a robot: "The hardest fun you'll ever have"

Education

Building a robot: "The hardest fun you'll ever have"

Team Tators is one of five Treasure Valley robotics teams that competes in FIRST Robotics, an international high school robotics competition. Last year, the Tators came in third in world championships and this year, they're working hard with a goa