Missing Idaho teen among 2 arrested in California traffic stop. Gun, drugs found

Two people were arrested by Placer County, California, deputies during a recent traffic stop on Interstate 80 — including a missing teenager from Idaho.

In a news release, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Dillon Bateman, the passenger in a car that was pulled over on I-80 at Russell Road on Nov. 13, was taken into custody after deputies found an unregistered gun in the car.

Deputies pulled the car over just after 3 a.m., but noticed that the driver started to reach for the floorboard of the car and also saw a stack of bills on the center console.

Bateman and the driver were both detained as deputies searched the vehicle. They found an unregistered handgun, a single 9 mm hollow point round, a backpack with two bottles of Xanax and three containers of cannabis concentrates. The bills in the car plus cash in the driver’s pocket totaled $700.

The driver was determined to be a missing juvenile reported out of Idaho. Both the teen and Bateman were taken into custody. Bateman was charged with drug possession, transporting controlled substances and conspiracy.

