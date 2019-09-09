Intoxicated Boise man arrested after fleeing police, hitting a truck, says ISP

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Idaho State Police arrested an impaired driver Sunday after he fled from them on Interstate 84, according to a news release.

ISP was notified of the possible impaired driver, later identified as Oscar C. Moreno, around 4:53 p.m. on westbound I-84, east of Boise.

The reporting party stated a silver 2013 Acura TL was unable to maintain its lane and was driving at varying speeds. Troopers located the vehicle near the Broadway Avenue exit and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Moreno reportedly pulled to the side of the Interstate and then took off at a high rate of speed as the trooper was approaching the vehicle, according to ISP. The Acura rear-ended a 2017 Ford F-150 while evading police.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Acura continued west on I-84, where it took the Vista Avenue off-ramp. Troopers initiated a pursuit intervention maneuver on the Vista Avenue off-ramp and the Acura spun around and continued toward Vista.

The Acura turned north onto Vista Avenue, where troopers initiated a second intervention maneuver. The Acura spun around and stopped.

Moreno, 36, exited the vehicle and attempted to run from troopers. Troopers caught Moreno after a short time and placed him into custody.

A drug detection K-9 from the Boise Police Department assisted with the location of contraband within the Acura. Moreno was transported to the Ada County Jail where he was booked on suspicion of excessive driving under the influence, possession of an open container, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting and obstructing officers and felony attempting to elude a police officer.