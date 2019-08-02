Boise shooting update: 2 victims, suspect on loose

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Boise police are the scene of a reported shooting on Fry Street, north of Fairview Avenue. Michael Katz mkatz@idahostatesman.com

Two people were shot on the Boise Bench on Friday afternoon, and police are still looking for the suspect.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of North Fry St., north of Fairview Avenue.

The reporting party said that there were multiple gunshot victims, according to Patrick Avella, the Boise Police Department watch commander at the scene. The caller heard seven to eight shots.

The suspect is a Hispanic male in his early 20s.

“We believe we may have him locked down to a residence,” Avella said at a press conference.

The department has multiple officers on foot in the area, he said, and their search for the suspect has included the use of drones.

In a message on Twitter earlier, police said the scene is “still active,” and they asked the public to avoid that area.

Residents in the area have been asked to stay in their homes and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Officers are responding to a reported shooting on Fry Street to the north of Fairview Avenue at this time. Officers ask the public to avoid the area until otherwise notified as the scene is still active. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) August 2, 2019

This is a breaking news story. No other information is available at this time. Check back later for updates.