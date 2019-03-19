Boise man accused of firing gun at stranger, then fleeing scene

A 38-year-old Boise man is charged with felony aggravated assault in connection with a shooting that occurred in Boise early Monday, police said in a press release Tuesday.
Richard Thomas Legall was arrested Monday night and is being held at the Ada County Jail.
The shooting occurred in the 6000 block of West Russett Street. Police were called to the scene at 12:43 a.m.
Here’s what police say happened:
A man approached a vehicle that two men were sitting in and began yelling at the driver. The driver, who did not know the man, got out of the car to engage him. The man who approached the car then pulled out a gun and fired one time in the direction of the driver.
No one was injured in the shooting, and the vehicle wasn’t hit. Police never found the bullet, a police spokesman told the Statesman. The man who was shot at was dropping the passenger off at his house when the confrontation occurred.
Police searched for the shooter Monday morning but were unable to locate him. They identified Legall as the suspect, and a warrant as issued for his arrest.
