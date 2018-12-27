Man arrested on vehicular manslaughter charge from crash that killed his passenger

Law enforcement arrested David Chavez Jr., of Homedale, Wednesday on suspicion of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter stemming from a 2017 fatal crash.
The charge stems from a July 2017 crash that killed 18-year-old Jorge Sanchez at the intersection of Rodeo Lane and Red Top Road, just north of Wilder. Sanchez was a passenger in the vehicle Chavez was driving. The charge was initially filed in July 2018, he posted bond, and he pleaded guilty this month.
Sanchez died after Chavez, now 22, allegedly failed to make a full stop at the intersection and collided with an oncoming vehicle, according to Idaho State Police at the time. The two other passengers in Chavez’s vehicle were also injured, as was the man whose vehicle he hit. None of the people involved were wearing seat belts, ISP previously reported. Sanchez reportedly died at the scene of the crash.
Chavez was booked into jail around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday and remains in custody in Canyon County. He was picked up most recently on a bench warrant for a pre-trial release violation, according to a Canyon County spokesman. He is set for sentencing at 3 p.m. on Jan. 22.
